Carlos Corberan on Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas and a frustrating derby at Barnsley

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan urges on his side at Barnsley. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Town took the lead courtesy of an excellent 33rd minute opener from Lewis O'Brien, but erred just before the break when hesistancy at the back enabled Carlton Morris to level and score the first goal of the Poya Asbaghi era for the second-from-bottom Reds.

Town, who rattled the woodwork in the first half through the recalled Josh Koroma, had the better opportunities on the restart without looking overly convincing in the front of goal.

It was a game which also saw Sorba Thomas produce another low-key performance on an afternoon when the Wales international - voted as the Championship's player of the month for September - struggled to make an impact.

It all ended in a continuaton of Town's wait for an away win which stretches back to mid-September. In 11 league games on their travels this term, they have win just twice, with a brief chorus of boos from the 3,878 travelling contingent arriving at the final whistle at Oakwell.

Corberan said: "We wanted to change two dynamics: the lack of wins and the away form.

"We had possibilities with our first-half attacks, but at some moments it didn't work well enough. After we scored the first goal, we had chances to unbalance the game more and could have used those but we didn't.

"In the last moment of the first half, we conceded a goal we could have avoided. We lost concentration in the action of the goal.

"In the second half, Barnsley were pressing higher and we struggled to beat the press. We had enough opportunities on the counter to score, but the feeling at the end was a draw was a fair result because we didn't take our chances well enough."

On the form of Thomas, he added: "He made a lot of impact earlier in the season because nobody expected that impact. When the opponents know you more, they can control you more and you need to develop other skills to be more unpredictable.