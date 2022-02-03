Carlos Corberan praises Huddersfield Town's mentality as unbeaten run extends to 11 matches

Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Derby County was hard work, perhaps harder than it might have been after the Rams had former Terrier Richard Stearman sent off after just three minutes but held out for another 72.

But Huddersfield moved up to fifth by eventually getting the job done, as they continue to do.

BREAKTHROUGH: Duane Holmes celebrates opening the scoring in Huddersfield Town's 2-0 win over his former club Derby County

"I think it's important we understand we're a competitive team, that we understand the needs of the games," said coach Corberan.

"It's important we continue to compete every single game, this is the most important thing.

"The players feel they are competitive and they are managing some moments well but in others we need to keep growing, like every team in the world.

"If you wait for the confidence to grow to get the result, it's impossible. You can't wait for the confidence. We want to have that confidence but also a collective self-demanding.

"In football it's impossible to find every game easy or to manage every moment of the game comfortably. We are in a tough competition with very good opponents where the level of competitiveness can be high and you need the mentality to keep pushing yourself. That will always help the team to improve."

It came on the back of two points dropped at home to Swansea City on Friday, extending the number of points lost having scored the first goal this season to 12. That is not something which unduly concerns the coach.

"It's true we were struggling to close the games at home against Coventry, Swansea and Stoke City," he acknowledged.

"But before today's game the team went in at half-time winning the game and we only lost one of them, against Cardiff.

"I understand your job (in the media) is maybe to make some conclusions from short-term realities, but we've only lost one night game this season, which was against Cardiff after one very good second half. I think to only lose two games from 16 winning positions - Cardiff away and Stoke City away - is not bad.