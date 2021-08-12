Carlos Corberan provides update on Covid-affected Huddersfield Town players and whether he can return to dug-out

Carlos Corberan

Corberan missed his side's first league game of 2021-22 at Derby County last weekend after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week and watched the game from home.

On whether he will be back on the touchline on Saturday, he said: "Saturday will be day 10 for me. Tomorrow, I will be with the medical staff and they will decide if I can be there or not.

"I feel well. The impact of the virus was not high. I did two negative tests last week, but then a positive test meant I couldn't be back with the team.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, defenders Harry Toffolo and Josh Ruffels and midfielder Lewis O’Brien also missed the trip to Derby after positive tests and they will not be involved this weekend.

Corberan continued: "The medical protocol for the players is different to the coaches and they need to follow a different process involving blood analysis and some physical values.

"They need to make three days of individual work before they can re-join the team and they will be out longer than me.

"We have done everything we can to reduce contact - for example at the weekend, we travelled in our own cars instead of by bus.