Carlos Corberan says Fraizer Campbell has his aggression back for Huddersfield Town

On a personal level, Campbell has not yet had the season he would have wanted, not helped by contracting Covid-19 in the build-up, or by the improved form of Danny Ward. The 34-year-old has been limited to two Championship starts and is yet to find the net.

But he had a big impact against Birmingham City on Wednesday night, coming off the bench in the 76th minute and hitting the woodwork twice in a 0-0 draw.

Having played on unchanged side against Hull City and Birmingham, coach Corberan will surely be considering changes for the team's third game in eight days, and Campbell has done his chances of being one no harm at all.

NEAR MISS: Huddersfield Town's Fraizer Campbell shows his frustration after hitting the woodwork against Birmingham City

"I had the feeling watching Campbell in the last week that he has recovered a little bit of aggression that makes him a little bit different, but not just to aggression to defend but to have the mentality to help the team to score a goal," said Corberan.

"When we have strikers with this type of mentality the chances are always going to arrive."

Birmingham are the team Campbell has scored most goals against in his career - seven in all, three in five appearances for Town. Corberan was unaware of that, and says he would not have held too much store by it even had he been.

"I need to evaluate how the players are and how the team is because if you analyse the games he played against them (previously), they will have changed a lot," he said.

"Last season I remember he scored a very important goal against them because we were in similar positions in the table.

"I always make the decision on how I see the team, the stability I want to give to the players, the performance of the players in the first XI and how I see the different possibilities of the game.

"I try to select the best players and after that make the best decision we can to try to achieve what we want, and that is three points."