Carlos Corberan says Huddersfield Town can take encouragement from Everton defeat

The Terriers pushed Everton hard despite conceding the opening goal to Alex Iwobi, and were the better team from that point on, as underlined by Tom Lees's equaliser and Moises Kean's red card when his frustration got the better of him.

In the previous two games Huddersfield were arguably not as good as their opponents but won, Tuesday night was the reverse when Andros Townsend found the net with 10 minutes to go, but there was plenty for their coach to be happy about.

"I think so," he reflected. "In some moments we took control of the game, attacked and created chances while defending well.

CHANCES: Fraizer Campbell shoots at the Everton goal, one of a number of chances the home side created

"Today we saw a good balance between attack and defence."

Winning manager Rafael Benitez was pleased with his team's character, and generous towards his opponents.

"I was quite pleased with the way we approached the game," he reflected. "We had chances.

"In the second half they were pushing and we had to change things around.

"The sending off of Moises Kean changed everything but I liked the character and the determination of the players."

On Kean's red card, for reacting when Sorba Thomas snapped away at his heels, Benitez said: "I didn't see the first part of the incident, I saw when they were pushing each other.

"It was a mistake (by Kean) but he is a young player who must learn from that."

Kean had a goal disallowed for offside in the first half - wrongly it seemed, although it was a tight call - and Town had one chalked off too. In their case it seemed to be the right outcome for the wrong reason, Frazier Campbell harshly adjudged to have fouled Asmir Begovic but doing so from an offside position as Matty Pearson headed into the net.

It all contributed to an entertaining game.

"The game was more or less exactly what we were expected," said Benitez.

"We didn't take our chances early on and we gave them hope.