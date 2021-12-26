Carlos Corberan says Huddersfield Town's 3-2 win over Blackpool was about saying thank you and sorry

DELIGHTED: Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan

On a weekend when all but one of the other Championship matches were wiped out by Covid-19, Town hosted an entertaining match against Blackpool which they won 3-2 courtesy of two late goals from Sorba Thomas.

The Terriers played with great spirit, taking advantage of a red card shortly after the hour for Jordan Gabriel and pushing on despite a worrying injury to centre-back Tom Lees.

"In the meeting before the game we were saying the collective spirit would be very necessary," revealed Corberan. "We knew we would need concentration and the confidence to be brave in attack too but without the collective spirit, everything is more difficult.

"It was the second game running we conceded to the first attack of the game but both times we reacted immediately. Today it was a very good cross and a good header which allowed us to manage the game better because as soon as they started to go in front it helped them to develop their plan to be more focused on counter-attacks and they're very dangerous at that.

"It allowed us to be more patient.

"We didn't manage the second balls very well in the first half and for me that's why we conceded the second goal.

"In the second half we tried to fix these points well and the spirit and character allowed us to meet the difficult."

Town had picked up one point from the previous two home games, and were fortunate to get that.

"I know when we are not giving to the fans what we want to and I feel so sorry when that happens," said Corberan.

"In the last games at home I didn't see the side I wanted to so I wanted to say sorry for these moments and to say thank you for the support on this special day.

"I can't give any more messages than I do here in the press conference so I wanted to say sorry and thank you.

"The players knew how important the game was. We know it is not a normal game for football in this country, it's a special day, the day when the families come to watch football.

"We had to give our best for them to achieve a result and fortunately we got it.

"We suffered for the first goal, the injury to Lees and the disallowed goal for Jordan Rhodes. Sometimes you can be frustrated by this but the players played with the character to go for three points."

Lees were stretchered off after lengthy treatment late in the first half having been caught by the right elbow and flailing left arm of Gary Madine.