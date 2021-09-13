Carlos Corberan.

Both were on duty for their respective countries during the international hiatus, with Chelsea recruit Colwill with the England under-21s party and Sinani - signed on loan from Norwich City - linking up with Luxembourg.

They were on the bench in Saturday's Championship game at Stoke City, but are due to start at Bloomfield Road if all goes well.

Corberan said: "If everything goes well, Colwill and Sinani will come back into the side.

"Sinani had many games in a short period of time without a pre-season and if I did not consider this situation, I'd be making a mistake, knowing the games we are having in a row. He needed a rest..

"It wasn't to do with the type of game (at Stoke), it was the minutes he had played and we needed to decrease the impact of his game minutes. But he trained well yesterday (Sunday) and if trains well today, he will be involved.

"Colwill is a young player and sometimes the games in a row in the Championship, some players who play games in a row have experience and some don't. I know I have have four good centre-backs and we felt (Naby) Sarr could help us with set pieces against Stoke."

Corberan has confirmed that Danny Ward could also be involved after missing the game in the Potteries as a precaution due to a hip issue.

The Spaniard added: "He is improving and doing work with the medical staff yesterday and the reaction of his body was positive and he is going to make the training this afternoon (Monday) and then see how his body reacts to training with the group.