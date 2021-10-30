Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield Town 'pilots' reaching dizzying heights after panic-free performance against Millwall

PLEASED: Huddersfield Town coach was delighted with the way his side responded to their defeat against Bournemouth

Jonathan Hogg's header from an 82nd-minute was the difference between the Terriers and a Lions side who had gone into the game level on points in the Championship.

The balance of play was always in Huddersfield's favour, having more of the ball and more of the shots. But their opponents defended doggedly and at times it felt as though Town might have to make do with a second successive 0-0 draw at home.

There was, though, a patience - too much patience at times, their Spanish coach argued - and a trust that if they persevered they would get their win, and so it proved.

"For me it's very important that the players are like pilots commanding a plane," said Corberan, whose side moved up to fifth.

"Sometimes people can panic but if you are more stable, you can analyse the situations you have and make the right decisions.

"We still want to improve in attack, to dominate better and to be more calm to create advantages. Sometimes you need to be very calm, sometimes you need to be very fast so it's important to adapt to the dynamic."

Corberan was pleased with the response of his side after losing comprehensively at Bournemouth in their last outing.

"First of all we came into the game after a painful defeat so it was important to show a reaction to that game against an opponent who had won four of their last five games," he stressed.

"I was expecting a very tough, very balanced game. Only in the first 15 minutes we didn't find the right intensity and the right dynamic. After that we found the free players in the middle of the pitch that allowed us to be more aggressive in attack.

“If there was one team who deserved the three points it was Huddersfield."

Asked if he felt the goal was coming, Corberan replied: "You never know because I can compare the game with the BIrmingham game so it was important to show the level and the mentality to continue having the confidence and trust in yourself to unbalance the game.

"The team created enough chances to score a goal. Yes, it came from a set-piece situation but it could have arrived in other moments.

"If I analyse our attack, in some moments we were more patient than we should have been and in other moments not patient enough. In some of the first-half attacks it took us too long to find a solution but at other moments we managed the tempo very well.

"I was watching a team feel calm and comfortable enough but it's true we were playing more long balls from the keeper than we wanted to and we took more time from throw-ins to find a solutions."

Millwall manager Grry Rowett was generally pleased with the way his Millwall team played, and felt they should have had a late penalty when Ryan Leonard hit the ball against Harry Toffolo's hand.

"Did our performance merit us winning the game? Probably not but I certainly felt just before the 82nd minute we'd done enough for a point," he said.