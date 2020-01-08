Carlton Morris cites the reason why he has left Rotherham United for MK Dons

ROTHERHAM UNITED loan forward Carlton Morris has been recalled by parent club Norwich City for personal reasons - and has been immediately loaned back out to League Two outfit MK Dons.

The 24-year-old joined the Millers in the summer for his second loan spell with the club and scored four goals in 28 appearances this season, including a brace in the 6-1 win over Bolton Wanderers in the autumn.

Morris has now linked up with MK Dons, managed by former Canaries defender Russell Martin.

Cambridge-born Morris said: "I am over the moon.

"There were a few clubs interested in me but this was the most attractive option for me for various reasons - the team plays an attractive brand of football under the new manager and I know a few people here too.

"Me and Russ have been close for years. He was very helpful to me as a young pro coming through at Norwich.

"I have always appreciated that and now I have the opportunity to work under him – it was an opportunity I did not want to pass up on.

"The team has gone to strength to strength with some good results recently and I think this is a good place to be."