Cauley Woodrow insists he is not looking at Barnsley exit

BARNSLEY striker Cauley Woodrow has reiterated his commitment to the club and insists he has not given the prospect of potentially leaving Oakwell a thought this month.

The former Fulham player was sidelined with injury at the start of the new year, but that did not quell speculation that he could become the next high-profile player to be sold by the club.

Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow.

For his part, Woodrow has not been distracted by any such talk and is fully focused on helping Barnsley achieve their aim of Championship survival.

Fit again after a hamstring strain, the nine-goal forward – eyeing his first start of 2020 in Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Portsmouth after his midweek return against Preston – said: “While I am a Barnsley player, my focus is completely and solely on Barnsley, so I have not had a thought of wanting to leave.

“My injury was an injury and it wasn’t me pretending to be injured in terms of wanting a move. It was literally just an injury and I am focused on helping this team and club stay in this division.

“Tuesday was just a blip and I think every team has those games. I am 100 per cent positive it won’t happen at the weekend.”

On the transfer front, the Reds remain active and could complete a deal to sign experienced Austrian defender Michael Sollbauer shortly.

Head coach Gerhard Struber worked with the 29-year-old at old club Wolfsberger – where Sollbauer is captain – and the Reds chief admits to having held a ‘good exchange’ with his former employers.

Meanwhile, Struber has not ruled out the possibility of bringing in two central defenders, with the Reds light in that department due to the absence of Bambo Diaby, suspended from first-team playing duties while the FA investigate reports that he failed a drugs test.

Struber said: “Maybe we need more central defenders. But 100 per cent, we need one central defender and are in a good way.

“Michael Sollbauer was my captain at Wolfsberger AC. He is a very interesting player with big experience and strength.

“That is what we need in the future, but now it is not fixed. We are in a good exchange, but no more.”

Clarke Oduor could return for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Portsmouth after an ankle injury.