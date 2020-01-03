Cauley Woodrow set to miss crunch period for Barnsley as Gerhard Struber plays down transfer speculation

BARNSLEY talisman Cauley Woodrow is set to miss the next two to three weeks of action after suffering a hamstring strain.

Gerhard Struber delivers instructions from the touchline at Derby County. PIC: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

The 25-year-old, who has scored nine goals in 23 appearances this term, was forced to sit on the sidelines as Barnsley were beaten 2-1 at Derby County on Thursday evening.

Reds manager Gerhard Struber revealed that Woodrow picked up the knock in the final training session before last night's defeat and could now miss up to three weeks of action.

That means the striker will be unavailable for this weekend's FA Cup trip to Crewe Alexandra and crunch league fixtures at home to Huddersfield Town and away to Bristol City.

"He had a problem with his hamstring in our last training session on Wednesday," confirmed the Tykes chief.

"He won't be ready for two to three weeks, so this isn't easy for us."

Woodrow is one player who has been the subject of transfer speculation but Struber insists that he doesn't expect any major outgoings this month.

The Austrian is, however, keen to add to his squad as he looks to guide Barnsley out of the relegation zone.

He said: "My focus now is the team and to bring new players into the team.

"I am sure, and I hope, that no players will leave the club.

"We need to work very hard and we have the FA Cup on Sunday and I hope we can create the next step."

Barnsley haven't got past the third round of the FA Cup since 2013, when they faced Manchester City in the quarter finals at the Etihad Stadium almost seven years ago.

And Struber hopes that victory in the cup can help Barnsley regain momentum after their five-game unbeaten run was ended at Pride Park.

"I hope we can win in the FA Cup and then it is a home game against Huddersfield," said Struber.

"It is very close in the table and we have big chances to stay in the league.

"The next game is coming and this is the good thing in England - you only have two or three days before a chance to have another good game.

"Against Derby, the first 30 minutes was not enough. The second half was better, we had more control."