Celtic to battle Nottingham Forest to sign Hull City star, Huddersfield Town interest in ex-La Liga forward ruled out - Championship gossip

There's not long to go now until Transfer Deadline Day, and clubs up and down the country are working at breakneck speed to conclude their business before the window slams shut on Friday evening.

While it's not been the busiest of months for transfer activity, there's still been a flurry of deals in the second tier, as the race for promotion and battle against relegation continues to intensify. Here's all the latest news and transfer gossip from the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic are the latest sides to be linked with a move for Spurs' young striker Troy Parrott, as QPR look to get a loan deal over the line before their divisional rivals. (Evening Standard)

Wigan Athletic are said to be hot on the chase of ex-Arsenal full-back Cohen Bramall, as they look to secure a quality replacement should Antonee Robinson complete a sensational switch to AC Milan. (Sky Sports)

Brentford, who look to be intent in bringing in another forward in January, have now been linked with a move for Barnsley ace Jacob Brown. He's racked up an impressive eight assists for the Tykes this season. (Football League World)

Scottish giants Celtic are said to have turned their attentions towards Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki, but could face stiff competition from Nottingham Forest to land the Poland international. (Daily Record)

Nottingham Forest look to be moving closer to sealing a loan move for Sheffield United's 5m man Luke Freeman, but the deal is said to hinge on whether the Blades can tie up a deal for Genk's Sander Berge. (Football Insider)

Ex-Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony, who was at one stage the bookies' favourite to join Sheffield Wednesday in January, has completed a move to Saudi Arabian sideAl-Ittihad. (BBC Football)

Aston Villa look set to send outcast Jota out on loan to Fulham for the remainder of the season, as they look to slash their wage bill in order to bring in another new striker. (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough are understood to be lining up at least two new signings before the deadline, with Rangers winger Jordan Jones and Livingston striker Lydon Dykes top of Jonathan Woodgate'swishlist. (Team Talk)