Central defensive quandary for Doncaster Rovers with Tom Anderson to miss derby at Barnsley

Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Anderson, who will miss the South Yorkshire derby at Barnsley.
DONCASTER ROVERS face a selection quandary in the heart of defence ahead of Saturday's South Yorkshire derby at Barnsley after confirming that centre-half Tom Anderson will miss the game through suspension.

Anderson was dismissed for two bookable offences in Tuesday night's seven-goal routing of Chorley in an FA Cup first-round replay - representing the only downside to a wholly positive night.

Manager Grant McCann, who was unhappy with the two yellow cards issued by referee Darren Drysdale, has just one recognised senior centre-back at his disposal for the weekend in the shape of Andy Butler, with Joe Wright sidelined with injury.

Options to feature at the weekend include recent short-term signing Shaun Cummings, whose last taste of league action arrived in mid-March or switching Niall Mason to the centre and moving Matty Blair from midfield to right-back.

Speaking after Tuesday night's game with Chorley, McCann said: "If Tom is going to be suspended, then we will probably be looking at Shaun or Matty Blair in that position really. Those are probably our two options."