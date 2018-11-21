Central defensive quandary for Doncaster Rovers with Tom Anderson to miss derby at Barnsley

DONCASTER ROVERS face a selection quandary in the heart of defence ahead of Saturday's South Yorkshire derby at Barnsley after confirming that centre-half Tom Anderson will miss the game through suspension.

Anderson was dismissed for two bookable offences in Tuesday night's seven-goal routing of Chorley in an FA Cup first-round replay - representing the only downside to a wholly positive night.

Manager Grant McCann, who was unhappy with the two yellow cards issued by referee Darren Drysdale, has just one recognised senior centre-back at his disposal for the weekend in the shape of Andy Butler, with Joe Wright sidelined with injury.

Options to feature at the weekend include recent short-term signing Shaun Cummings, whose last taste of league action arrived in mid-March or switching Niall Mason to the centre and moving Matty Blair from midfield to right-back.

Speaking after Tuesday night's game with Chorley, McCann said: "If Tom is going to be suspended, then we will probably be looking at Shaun or Matty Blair in that position really. Those are probably our two options."