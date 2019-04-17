Champions League – ‘Failure’ Pep Guardiola calls on Manchester City fans to lead Blues to victory over Tottenham

Pep Guardiola wants to hear a packed Etihad Stadium in full voice as Manchester City bid to turn around their Champions League quarter-final against Tottenham.

City trail 1-0 on aggregate heading into tonight’s second leg at Eastlands after suffering defeat in London last week.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Guardiola would like fans to replicate the atmosphere from their raucous victory over Premier League title rivals Liverpool in January.

“The Liverpool game would be enough for me, a little bit better,” said City boss Guardiola. “We need it.

“Do it for the guys – the last 20 months, they are so proud with what they have done but they are human beings. They will have bad moments in the games and at that moment we need our supporters.

“At this stage, without supporters, we cannot go through. I’m expecting.

“I’m really curious to see how our fans are going to react, really curious.”

Guardiola alluded to his own perceived failings in the competition as he attempted to communicate directly to supporters during his pre-match press conference.

He twice guided Barcelona to Champions League glory but was unable to repeat that at Bayern Munich and is yet to reach the semi-finals with City.

He said: “Sorry guys, I’m a failure in this competition but many times I played in the semi-final and quarter-finals, and every time I played away the atmosphere was really incredible. They support their local teams.

“We need it. Really, we need it.”

City face Spurs again in the Premier League on Saturday and, with a derby at Manchester United coming next week, the coming days are vital to their season as they chase an unprecedented quadruple.”