Champions League – Late goal and save ensure both Tottenham and Liverpool reach the knockout stages

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR coach Mauricio Pochettino said qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League showed his players what was possible when they have “the belief”.

Lucas Moura’s dramatic late goal sent Spurs through to the last 16 by earning a 1-1 draw at Barcelona.

GOOD NIGHT: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Spurs, who had to match Inter Milan’s result against PSV Eindhoven, were heading out of the competition and into the Europa League for the second time in three seasons as they trailed to Ousmane Demebele’s early goal for most of the game and the Italians came from behind to level.

But, having missed chance after chance at the Nou Camp, Moura finally came to the visitors’ rescue as he converted Harry Kane’s cross with five minutes remaining.

“I want to congratulate the players,” said an understandably delighted Pochettino.

“They were fantastic and I’m so happy for our fans here and in London and it’s a massive achievement for the club. I always believed it was possible to win the game and we made good chances.

“The goal from Lucas was so important. We have the belief and we showed what is possible when you have the belief.”

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker saved his side’s Champions League dream as Jurgen Klopp’s men rode their luck to eliminate Napoli and secure qualification.

Mohamed Salah’s 34th-minute strike proved enough for the Reds, who should have increased their lead and almost paid the ultimate price when Arkadiusz Milik was gifted the visitors’ first real chance late on.

A goal would have sent Napoli through at Liverpool’s expense but instead Alisson’s save ensured second place in Group C for Liverpool, behind winners Paris St Germain.

Tottenham's players celebrate after their 1-1 draw against Barcelona at the Nou Camp earned them progression to the Champions League knockout stages. Picture: AP/Manu Fernandez

“I am not sure if a manager was ever more proud of a team than I am,” said Liverpool boss Klopp afterwards.

