Champions League – Manchester United and Manchester City both through despite unconvincing performances

Jose Mourinho let his pent-up anger out on some water bottle holders after dreadful Manchester United rode their luck to seal progress to the Champions League last-16 through Marouane Fellaini’s late strike against Young Boys.

With Juventus beating Valencia in the other Group H match, United knew victory against the Swiss champions – a side they beat 3-0 in Switzerland – would have secured progress with a match to spare.

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Lyon in Decines Picture: AP/Laurent Cipriani

But Mourinho’s underperforming side lacked creativity, cohesion and confidence against a Young Boys side displaying all those characteristics, only for Fellaini to secure a lucky 1-0 win and progress to the knockout phase in stoppage time.

Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero struck as Manchester City twice came from behind to qualify for the last 16 with a 2-2 draw at Lyon.

The outstanding Maxwel Cornet grabbed both goals for the hosts, who outplayed the Premier League champions for large spells at the Groupama Stadium. The Ivory Coast forward opened the scoring in the 55th minute and restored the lead after Laporte’s first equaliser, but Aguero had the final word.

The result was enough to ensure City will play in the knockout stages ,but they will have to wait until the visit of Hoffenheim next month to try to secure top spot in Group F.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has no fears over his players handling a fit-again Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as they have watched them “500,000 times on YouTube”.

Paris St Germain’s star duo will play in the Parc des Princes tonight after recovering from injuries sustained on international duty.

Klopp’s side managed to keep them quiet for most of their first meeting at Anfield – Mbappe scoring an 83rd-minute equaliser before Roberto Firmino snatched an added-time winner – and he is confident they can do the same again.

“It is much more difficult to prepare a game when my players don’t know an opponent,” said Klopp. “We give them videos but this generation probably watch 500,000 YouTube videos of Mbappe, Neymar and Cavani and they know about their individual strengths more than I do.”

Danny Rose will be involved in Tottenham’s squad for their must-win clash with Inter Milan.

The left-back has been out since the start of October with a groin injury but has returned to full training, while Hugo Lloris returns from suspension.