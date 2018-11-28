Champions League: Spurs and Liverpool to go down to the wire in order to secure safe passage

Christian Eriksen ensured Tottenham’s bid to reach the Champions League knockout stages will go to the final group game after the Dane secured a late 1-0 win over Inter Milan at Wembley.

Spurs, who endured a terrible start to their Group B campaign, were heading out of the competition as they were frustrated by a disruptive Inter side until Eriksen climbed off the bench to slam home an 80th-minute winner.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the touchline at the Parc des Princes. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA.

They are still outsiders to progress, however, and they will have to produce one of the most famous nights in the club’s history if they want to do it, as they have go to group winners Barcelona in a fortnight and match the result of Inter, who play at home to PSV Eindhoven.

Although they were made to work hard by the Italian side, who came to do a job knowing a point would seal their qualification, they deserved the win as Harry Winks earlier hit the crossbar and Jan Vertonghen somehow headed wide from close range.

Lionel Messi produced another moment of magic as Barcelona secured first place in Group B with a 2-1 win at PSV Eindhoven.

Messi delivered a stunning finish on the hour mark just when frustration seemed to be building for Ernesto Valverde’s men.

And nine minutes later the Argentinian made another crucial intervention as his clever free-kick was converted by Gerard Pique to double Barcelona’s lead.

Liverpool’s immediate Champions League future has come down to an all-or-nothing decider at home to Napoli next month following a frustrating 2-1 defeat to Paris St Germain in France.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have to beat the Serie A side by more than one goal to ensure progress to the knockout stage having suffered a fourth successive Champions League away defeat – this being the first time they have lost all three away group games.

Juan Bernat and Neymar, whose 31st goal in the competition saw him leapfrog Kaka as the top-scoring Brazilian, put the hosts ahead before James Milner’s penalty on the stroke of half-time offered hope.

But despite an improved second-half performance Liverpool could not find an equaliser, leaving themselves with it all do in what is certain to be a highly charged occasion in a fortnight’s time.

Having overpowered PSG at Anfield they will hope to do the same to the Italians but there was no rolling over their French opponents in their own backyard.

Napoli maintained their one-point advantage at the top of the group with a 3-1 win over Red Star Belgrade.

Atletico Madrid extended their advantage at the top of Group A with a 2-0 win over already-eliminated Monaco.

Early strikes from Koke and Antoine Griezmann put Atletico well in command and they eased home despite the 82nd-minute dismissal of Stefan Savic for a second bookable offence.

And Borussia Dortmund also progressed after securing the goalless draw they required at home to Club Brugge.

Porto sealed top spot in Group D with a 3-1 win over Schalke, who also go through courtesy of Lokomotiv Moscow’s 2-0 win over Galatasaray.