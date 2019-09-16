Champions League win was only the beginning of the story says Liverpool manager Jurgan Klopp

Jurgen Klopp played down suggestions Liverpool’s Champions League triumph last season makes them the best team in Europe as he revealed he wants to “create more stories to remember in the future”.

The Reds made up for missing out on the Premier League title by one point to Manchester City by clinching the most coveted prize in European club football by beating Tottenham in the Madrid final in June.

Klopp, though, insists Liverpool cannot dwell on their success as they prepare to begin the defence of their crown against Napoli in their Group E opener.

He said: “We cannot be the best team in Europe because Man City is the best team in the world, that’s the same planet, I heard! There are a lot of good teams out there and you have to prove that constantly.

“Last season we were really good. I’m not too sure we were the best team in Europe, but we were really good in the right moments and that’s why we won the Champions League.

“You cannot imagine how normal it is to carry on after the celebrations, it’s so easy to carry on normal if you have the right character.

“If you go nuts and start taking drugs and drinking and driving different cars or whatever, and leave your missus at home because you are now the Champions League winner then I can’t help you.

“But we are not like this, we want to create more stories to remember in the future and not only this one, so we cannot stick to that. I have no idea how I could use the fact that I won the Champions League with the boys, so I didn’t even think about it.”

Frank Lampard insists Chelsea’s transfer ban did not force his hand to play Tammy Abraham.

The 21-year-old surged to the top of the scoring charts with a hat-trick against Wolves on Saturday taking his tally to seven for the season.

With Chelsea currently banned from bringing in new players, Lampard has relied heavily on Abraham, who is set to make his Champions League debut at home to Valancia tonight, and fellow youngsters Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori.

“I never had clear expectations for him, only the fact that I believed in him and trusted in him,” said Lampard.

“I know a lot has been made about the ban giving young players opportunities but I felt the time was right for Tammy to have his opportunity and I’m delighted he has got his goals.”