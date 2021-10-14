Championship fixtures: October games give Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United chance to showcase top-six credentials

The Terriers have surprised many to sit seventh after 11 games and, if the bookmakers are to be believed, few expect them to mount a serious challenge.

Huddersfield entered the international break with four points from their last possible six to end a run of back-to-back defeats.

SHEFFIELD UNITED: Have an opportunity to showcase their credentials this month. Picture: Getty Images.

Each side represents a different challenge and results and performances this month, against sides from all areas of the league table, will give a clearer picture of where Town could end up finishing this season.

First up, victory is to be expected at home this weekend against a Hull side who have won just two of their 11 games this campaign. Then comes Birmingham at the John Smith's Stadium, with Town currently five points ahead of the St Andrew's club.

Birmingham have struggled for goals so far this season and Town should have realistic hopes of earning three points on home soil if they have ambitions of mounting a play-off challenge.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN: Have enjoyed a strong start to the season. Picture: Getty Images.

An away game at Bournemouth and home meeting with Millwall represent a tricky finish to October but will provide a serious test of the Terriers' top-six credentials.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are five points behind Huddersfield but are one of 11 sides more fancied by the bookies to beat them to a play-off spot.

The Blades went into the international break on the back of consecutive defeats but have started to show signs of improvement under manager Slaviša Jokanović.

Tests against Stoke and Millwall will see how much United have progressed since the start of the season while they should be expected to take all three points off Barnsley, who have endured a difficult start to the season - although the emotion and intensity of a derby game cannot be underestimated.

The Blades were expected to challenge for an immediate return to the Premier League and even though Blackpool have had a better season so far, Jokanovic's men would expect three points at home at the end of the month if they want to be considered serious challengers for promotion.