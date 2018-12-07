Championship Live: Leeds United v QPR, Wigan Athletic v Derby County tomorrow, team news and transfer rumours | 7 December Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The Championship is back tonight as the first of the weekend's matches gets underway with a West Midlands derby between West Brom and Aston Villa. Keep track of today's live blog for all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours. Championship live. Leeds United interest 'getting serious' in Dutch ace, Chelsea join Manchester City in race for starlet, Middlesbrough target joins Premier League club - Championship rumours