Championship Live: team news and transfer rumours as Leeds United target drops hint he wants transfer, Sheffield Wednesday start life under Steve Bruce and teams prepare for FA Cup matches | 3 January We're a few days into the January transfer window and deals are coming thick and fast as Championship clubs look to get their mid-season business sorted early. You can follow all the latest team news and transfer updates on our live blog - and don't forget to refresh the page for updates. Championship Live. Sheffield Wednesday appoint Steve Bruce as new manager Ben Wiles gets a new deal at Rotherham United