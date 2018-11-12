Championship Live: team news and transfer rumours as Norwich leapfrog Leeds United and Middlesbrough to top Championship table | 12 November Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Norwich City moved back to the top of the Championship table after the weekend's thrilling 4-3 win over Millwall, while Leeds United were thumped 4-1 by West Brom. Keep track of all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours over the international break on our live blog. Image: Simon Bellis/Sportimage West Bromwich 4 Leeds United 1: Why Pablo Hernandez says the Whites will not panic