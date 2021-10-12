FINAL POSITIONS: A supercomputer has predicted the final Championship table. Pictures: Getty Images.

Championship predictions: Supercomputer warns trouble for Hull City and Sheffield United while Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Middlesbrough's final positions predicted

The Championship table has started to take shape with around one quarter of the season played, but how will it look come the end of the season?

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 12:01 pm

Sheffield United had hopes of earning an immediate return to the Premier League and after a tricky start have started to climb the ladder again.

Huddersfield Town have been one of the surprise packages of the season so far and sit just one place outside the top six.

Things have proved much more difficult for Hull City, Barnsley and Middlesbrough. Hull and Barnsley find themselves in a relegation battle while Boro are slightly higher up the table.

With all sides having played 11 of their 46 fixtures, the numbers have been crunched to try and paint a picture of how things could look come the conclusion of the campaign.

1. West Brom

West Brom are predicted to finish top of the table after 46 games, with manager Valérien Ismaël enjoying a strong start in his first season in charge.

Photo: Getty Images

2. AFC Bournemouth

Scott Parker is predicted to guide Bournemouth back into the Premier League via the second automatic promotion spot.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Fulham

Fulham are forecast to just miss out on automatic promotion, with the supercomputer putting them in third.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Stoke City

Michael O'Neill's side are one of only three teams forecasted to retain their current league position.

Photo: Getty Images

