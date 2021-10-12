Championship predictions: Supercomputer warns trouble for Hull City and Sheffield United while Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Middlesbrough's final positions predicted

Sheffield United had hopes of earning an immediate return to the Premier League and after a tricky start have started to climb the ladder again.

Huddersfield Town have been one of the surprise packages of the season so far and sit just one place outside the top six.

Things have proved much more difficult for Hull City, Barnsley and Middlesbrough. Hull and Barnsley find themselves in a relegation battle while Boro are slightly higher up the table.

With all sides having played 11 of their 46 fixtures, the numbers have been crunched to try and paint a picture of how things could look come the conclusion of the campaign.

1. West Brom West Brom are predicted to finish top of the table after 46 games, with manager Valérien Ismaël enjoying a strong start in his first season in charge. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. AFC Bournemouth Scott Parker is predicted to guide Bournemouth back into the Premier League via the second automatic promotion spot. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Fulham Fulham are forecast to just miss out on automatic promotion, with the supercomputer putting them in third. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Stoke City Michael O'Neill's side are one of only three teams forecasted to retain their current league position. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales