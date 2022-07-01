Championship promotion odds: Bookmakers predict how season will unfold for Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Burnley and West Brom following latest transfer activity

Lowe spent last term on loan at Nottingham Forest, with the East Midlanders seeing a bid - understood to be worth around £2m - to sign the 25-year-old on a permanent basis rejected in January.

Forest have maintained their interest in the player, but in a fresh move, the Athens giants have tabled an offer for Lowe. Oympiacos recently brought in Pipa for an undisclosed fee from Town, with the Spaniard citing a desire to test himself in the Champions League as being pivotal in his decision to move to Greece.

Forest are also interested in Huddersfield's left-back Harry Toffolo, who has one year left on his deal at the Terriers.

Both the Blades and Huddersfield have yet to significantly bolster their squads this transfer window with Will Boyle joining Town on a free from Cheltenham Town while United have yet to sign anyone.

At Middlesbrough, they have signed Liam Roberts from Northampton, Ryan Giles on loan Wolverhampton Wanderers and Darragh Lenihan from Blackburn.

Following the first month of transfer activity in the Championship, we looked at how the bookmakers predict the 2022-23 season to play out and what that could mean for the final table...

1. 24th: Rotherham United - 33/1 The Millers are among the favourites to be relegated after securing automatic promotion from League One last season. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Reading - 28/1 After finishing four points outside the bottom three last season, the Royals are among the favourites to go down next season. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Birmingham City - 25/1 Birmingham finished 10 points and two places clear of the bottom three last campaign but are among the three favourites for relegation. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. 21st: Wigan Athletic - 22/1 Wigan won the League One title last season and are tipped to escape relegation next season. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales