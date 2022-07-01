Championship relegation odds: Bookmakers predict how season will unfold for Rotherham United, Hull City, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Reading following latest transfer activity

Signed on a free transfer from Hull City to replace the prolific Michael Smith – a favourite of manager Paul Warne and until he joined rivals Sheffield Wednesday, the fans too – 30-year-old Eaves has big boots to fill but is put at ease by joining a team tailor-made for him.

“Twenty goals would be a good season for me,” 6ft 3in Eaves, who scored once in a nine-game 2013 loan at the New York Stadium, says without hesitation.

“I think that’s what a striker should aim for if he’s a No 9 playing week in, week out. If I make it early, I’ll keep going.”

Meanwhile at Eaves's former club, Hull vice-chairman Tan Kesler has confirmed that the club have rejected a 'firm offer' for star asset Keane Lewis-Potter - but insist that they will be guided by the striker regarding his future.

Brentford have lodged an official offer to buy the England under-21 international and are leading the race to sign the Hull-born player.

West Ham, Southampton, Tottenham and newly-promoted Bournemouth have also expressed their interest in the 21-year-old, with Hull chairman Acun Ilicali wanting the 21-year-old to stay and spearhead a promotion charge with his hometown club.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, Kesler said: "There is a firm offer, but we're not doing anything yet. It's not enough. He's such a good guy and we did what we had to do for him.

"With Keano, the most important thing is that he is from here, and he has one more final step to achieve in Hull. If he believes in that no problems, if he doesn't believe in that then no problems and if the offer is right we will consider it."

With two months remaining of the transfer window there is still plenty of time for Hull and Rotherham to get more business done. The Yorkshire pair are among the favourites for relegation and we have put how the final 2022-23 Championship table will look based on the bookmakers' odds for relegation...

