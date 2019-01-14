Championship review: Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes on target for Norwich City

Have your say

Third-placed Norwich City scored late again to salvage a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion.

Dwight Gayle netted his 14th goal of the season early on, but Sheffield Wednesday loanee Jordan Rhodes came off the bench to rescue a point for the Canaries in the 83rd minute.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke praised the never-say-die attitude of his side.

It was the eighth time this season that Norwich had come back in the last 10 minutes of a game to avoid defeat – winning five and drawing three.

Farke said: “There is a brilliant atmosphere within the group. We believe and we have this mentality – never say die.

“I would prefer a boring 2-0 sometimes. But all our games are pretty crazy.

“It was a brilliant move by Jordan Rhodes and I am so happy for him. He is definitely one of the best strikers in the league.”

Nathan Jones’s reign at Stoke started in disappointing fashion, losing 3-1 at Brentford.

Jones left Luton to replace sacked Gary Rowett earlier last week, but Stoke were 2-0 behind inside 17 minutes following an own goal from Ryan Shawcross and Said Benrahma’s effort.

Benik Afobe gave the visitors hope only for Rico Henry to seal the points for the Bees in the 54th minute.

Life after Aitor Karanka started terribly for Nottingham Forest with a 2-0 defeat at Reading.

The Spaniard left the City Ground on Friday and nine-man Forest missed the chance to close the gap on sixth-placed Derby as the Royals moved to within two points of safety.

John Swift’s effort and an own goal from Jack Robinson secured Jose Gomes’s first win as manager and, to make matters worse for Forest, Danny Fox and Tendayi Darikwa were sent off in the second half.

Aston Villa suffered a 3-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Wigan. Gary Roberts struck before half-time, Michael Jacobs added a second and Joe Garner converted a late penalty.

Lee Johnson’s substitutes made a big impact to help Bristol City beat struggling Bolton 2-1 at Ashton Gate.

Will Buckley put Wanderers ahead in the 58th minute, but Matty Taylor and debutant Kasey Palmer came off the bench to turn the game around in the space of three minutes.

Daniel Johnson’s penalty on the hour-mark secured 10-man Preston a 1-1 draw with Swansea.

Courtney Baker-Richardson netted the opener for the Swans at Deepdale and, after Johnson replied, Preston substitute Joshua Earl was sent off for a second booking.