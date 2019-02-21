Championship round-up: Rams fail to press Leeds United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough

Derby COUNTY’s play-off hopes in the Championship were dealt a blow as Millwall grabbed a 1-0 win at Pride Park.

It was only the Lions’ second win in 18 away league matches and moves them five points above the relegation zone while Derby remain two points outside the top six.

Derby could have few complaints after a desperately flat performance despite Ashley Cole making his full debut and Millwall thoroughly deserved the victory secured by Jed Wallace’s second-half strike.

Millwall stunned the home side with their breakaway goal in the 72nd. Shane Ferguson released Wallace who ran into the box before driving a low shot under Kelle Roos, the first shot on target in the match.

Sheffield United aim to consolidate second place in the table, but know it will be tough at fellow promotion-chasers West Bromwich in Saturday’s teatime kick-off.

The Blades could be down to third ahead of kick-off should Leeds United claim at least a point at home to struggling Bolton Wanderers, who will face a winding-up petition issued by HM Revenue and Customs in the High Court on March 20 as chairman Ken Anderson looks to sell the club.

The Blades are likely to be without striker Conor Washington after he picked up a hamstring injury in a development game.

The Baggies will be buoyed by their dramatic 3-2 victory at QPR.

Jake Livermore scored in the final seconds at Loftus Road, condemning struggling Rangers to a sixth consecutive Championship defeat.

Baggies manager Darren Moore said after a win that took fourth-placed Albion to within one point of the Blades: “It’s just about recovering the team again because we go again on Saturday and we look forward to that game.

“Obviously the game’s got a bit of icing on the cake because of where both teams are in the division. We know they’re tough opponents and it bodes well for another interesting game.”

QPR are assessing a hip injury Luke Freeman picked up against West Brom and believe he will miss this weekend’s trip to Middlesbrough.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Tom Lees is in pole position to step in for Jordan Thorniley at home to Swansea City on Saturday. The 28-year-old is back in full training after missing the last three fixtures due to a shin problem.

Thorniley suffered concussion in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Rotherham United.