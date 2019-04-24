Championship rumours: Boro braced to lose star stopper in summer, Leeds baulk at Stoke City's £30m Butland asking price, Norwich chase Serie A defender

Have your say

Norwich City are lining up a move for Udinese defender Pawel Bochniewicz, as they look to bolster their back line for next season (HITC)

Championship rumours

However, the Canaries are said to have set a paltry £20m transfer budget for the summer, to avoid any potential financial problems in the future (Daily Mail)

Derby County and Nottingham Forest are both to eager to sign Wigan Athletic winger Gavin Massey, following two impressive seasons with the Latics. (Football Insider)

Leeds United have been rocked by Stoke City's valuation of England international Jack Butland, with the Potters wanting £30m for the goalkeeper. (Birmingham Live)

Middlesbrough's star stopper Darren Randolph has been tipped for a Premier League move, following a dazzling season at the Riverside Stadium (Gazette Live)

Blackburn Rovers right-back Ryan Nyambe has signed a new two year deal with the club, after accumulating 97 club appearances at the age of just 21 (BBC Sport)

Birmingham City are eagerly awaiting Stoke's sale of Butland, as they stand to land a 20% cut of the goalkeeper's sell-on fee (Birmingham Live)

Leeds are looking to sign Forest Green talisman Reece Brown, who has racked up an impressive ten goals and 14 assists in League Two this season (Football Insider)