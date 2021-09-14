Championship rumours: Former Barnsley keeper warming bench in Denmark after failed Porstmouth move, Huddersfield Town boss doesn't need to spend big

Sheffield United host Preston North End at Bramall Lane tonight (Tuesday) in one of the most eye catching fixtures of the round and both sides will have new players in their squad.
The Blades have finally secured the services of Algerian international Adlene Guedioura while Preston have bolstered their striking options with the addition of Connor Wickham.
Meanwhile, title challengers Fulham and West Brom are making headlines.
Midfielder Fabio Carvalho has been lighting up the Championship with Fulham and the nation of his birth could look to tempt the 19-year old away from representing England at international level.
Sam Johnstone is reportedly stalling over a new contract at West Brom with a top Premier League club eyeing a move for the goalkeeper.
Elsewhere, former Barnsley and Birmingham City players are getting the careers up and running again on foreign shores, a number of young loanees are trying to make an impression and there’s been praise for some of the new faces to join the league last summer.
Here are this morning’s Championship rumours: