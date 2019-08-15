Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Huddersfield Town boss addresses exit talk, French starlet hints at Leeds interest, Scotland ace linked with Germany return

Championship sides are hard at work gearing up for the third weekend of the season, as the sides towards the top end of the table look to build upon their impressive starts.

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship....

Turkish side Fenerbahce are said to be chasing Nottingham Forest defender Yohan Benalouane, who has five caps for the Tunisia national team. (The 72)

1. Turkish giants eye Forest defender

Turkish side Fenerbahce are said to be chasing Nottingham Forest defender Yohan Benalouane, who has five caps for the Tunisia national team. (The 72)
Getty
Buy a Photo
West Brom winger Oliver Burke could be set for another spell in the Bundesliga, after failing to break into the first team with the Baggies since his return from RB Leipzig. (Daily Mail)

2. Scotland ace linked with Germany return

West Brom winger Oliver Burke could be set for another spell in the Bundesliga, after failing to break into the first team with the Baggies since his return from RB Leipzig. (Daily Mail)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Ex-Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony is currently training with League Two side Newport County, as he looks to boost his fitness levels before securing a move abroad. (Daily Mail)

3. Ex-Swansea City striker ups effort to secure move abroad

Ex-Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony is currently training with League Two side Newport County, as he looks to boost his fitness levels before securing a move abroad. (Daily Mail)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Sheffield Wednesday interim manager Lee Bullen has claimed the club didn't sign Chelsea's Michael Hector because the deal 'wasn't financially right' for the Owls. (The Guardian)

4. Owls boss discusses Chelsea defender chase

Sheffield Wednesday interim manager Lee Bullen has claimed the club didn't sign Chelsea's Michael Hector because the deal 'wasn't financially right' for the Owls. (The Guardian)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2