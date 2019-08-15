Championship rumours: Huddersfield Town boss addresses exit talk, French starlet hints at Leeds interest, Scotland ace linked with Germany return Championship sides are hard at work gearing up for the third weekend of the season, as the sides towards the top end of the table look to build upon their impressive starts. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship.... 1. Turkish giants eye Forest defender Turkish side Fenerbahce are said to be chasing Nottingham Forest defender Yohan Benalouane, who has five caps for the Tunisia national team. (The 72) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Scotland ace linked with Germany return West Brom winger Oliver Burke could be set for another spell in the Bundesliga, after failing to break into the first team with the Baggies since his return from RB Leipzig. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Ex-Swansea City striker ups effort to secure move abroad Ex-Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony is currently training with League Two side Newport County, as he looks to boost his fitness levels before securing a move abroad. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Owls boss discusses Chelsea defender chase Sheffield Wednesday interim manager Lee Bullen has claimed the club didn't sign Chelsea's Michael Hector because the deal 'wasn't financially right' for the Owls. (The Guardian) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2