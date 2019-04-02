Championship rumours: Leeds United and Stoke City in battle for defender, Hull City and Preston North End want striker, Sheffield Wednesday take winger on trial

Have your say

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Stewart Downing has signed a new Middlesbrough deal to allow him to play matches until the end of the season. Under his previous deal, Downing would have been offered a one year extension if he made one more senior start. (Teesside Gazette)

Sheffield Wednesday have taken Everton winger Daniel Bramall on trial, as he appeared for the Owls' under-23s against Nottingham Forest on Monday. (HITC)

Stoke City and Leeds United are both interested in signing Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke. (Times)

Leeds are also said to be keen on Yannick Bolasie, who is currently on loan with Anderlecht. (Team Talk)

Former Nottingham Forest target Silas Wamangituka, who plays for Paris FC, is said to be wanted by Liverpool and Barcelona. (Nottinghamshire Live)

Hull City, Preston North End and Reading have been linked with Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are considering giving a first team squad place to Reece James after his impressive season with Wigan. (Evening Standard)

Bolton’s players have gone on strike over unpaid wages just days before their High Court hearing. (TalkSPORT)