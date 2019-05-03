Championship rumours: Leeds United switch focus to Newcastle midfielder, Bournemouth eye Middlesbrough starlet, Manchester United demand £7m for goalkeeper

Have your say

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Manchester United are said to have set Sheffield United a £7m asking price for goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has excelled on loan with for Blades this season. (The Sun)

Championship rumours

Leeds United's £7m target Elvis Rexhbecaj, who plays for VfL Wolsburg, is believed to be more interested in joining Norwich City than the Whites, as he wants to play under Daniel Farke. (Daily Star)

However, Leeds are believed to among the front-runners to sign Newcastle United's midfield powerhouse Mo Diame on a free transfer. (Leeds Live)

Norwich City are unlikely to retain the services of loanee Felix Passlack, following a disappointing spell away from Borussia Dortmund with the Canaries. (Bild)

Swansea City are hopeful of keeping star striker Oliver McBurnie at the club, and are set to offer the Scotsman a lucrative contract extension (BBC Sport)

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has claimed he'll be embarking on a 'bold' spending spree in the summer, with the Robins' play-off hopes looking slim this season. (Football League World)

Bournemouth are leading the chase to sign Middlesbrough starlet Marcus Tavernier, who is hotly tipped as star for the future (Daily Mail)

Port Vale are hopeful of signing Nottingham Forest defender Adam Crookes on a permanent deal in the summer, following a solid loan spell with the League Two outfit this season. (StokeOnTrent Live)