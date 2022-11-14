Flemming’s double put Millwall ahead in the first 16 minutes of the game, but Preston pulled back when goals from Andrew Hughes and Ched Evans brought the scores level going into the break. The Dutch midfielder scored his hat-trick in the 64th minute to put the Lions back in front before Charlie Cresswell added a fourth to take the Lions up to sixth in the table.

Sheffield United returned to winning ways following their loss to Rotherham United on Tuesday with a 1-0 win against Cardiff City. George Baldock scored the only goal of the game for the Blades, who temporarily returned to the top of the table. Burnley took top spot on Sunday as they claimed a 3-0 win over Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor, thanks to goals from Ashley Barnes and Anass Zaroury.

Matt Crooks’ late strike saw Middlesbrough snatch three points with a 2-1 win at Norwich. Josh Sargent scored his ninth of the campaign to put the Canaries ahead in the seventh minute, but Riley McGree levelled in the 64th minute.

Michael Carrick’s rejuvenated side continued to search for a winner, with Crooks hitting a stoppage-time strike to make it four consecutive league games without a loss for Boro. Interim Luton boss Mick Harford saw his side snatch a late point at home to Rotherham as they drew 1-1.

Former manager Nathan Jones left for Premier League side Southampton on Thursday, and the Hatters went a goal down in the first minute of the game when Jamie Lindsay put the Millers in front, but Luke Berry scored in the 90th minute to earn a draw. Liam Rosenior’s first home game in charge of Hull ended in defeat as the Tigers fell to a 2-1 defeat thanks to a late own goal.

Jacob Greaves put Hull in front before Yakou Meite equalised, but a rebound off Ryan Longman saw Hull concede right at the death. Coventry continued their good spell of form as goals in each half from Viktor Gyokeres saw them earn their fourth straight league win with a 2-0 victory against QPR.

Struggling Wigan left it late as Curtis Tilt’s header saw them beat 10-man Blackpool 2-1. Marvin Ekpiteta was sent off for Blackpool in the 17th minute, but they took the lead through Gary Madine. James McClean levelled for the Latics nine minutes into the second half and Tilt found the winner with two minutes on the clock.

The Tangerines drop into the relegation zone, while West Brom climb out of the bottom three into 21st after a 2-0 win against Stoke. Kyle Bartley put the Baggies in front six minutes before the break and Brandon Thomas-Asante doubled their lead early in the second half with an overhead kick. Elsewhere, bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield held Swansea to a 0-0 draw while Bristol City and Watford also finished goalless.

Following the final round of games until December 10, here is how the latest Championship team of the week looks based on WhoScored ratings...

1. Lee Nicholls - 8.9 Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls was in inspired form to preserve an impressive clean sheet as the Terriers drew 0-0 with a Swansea City side who had 16 shots and 75 per cent possession in West Yorkshire. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. Tommy Smith - 7.3 The Middlesbrough defender made five tackles as Michael Carrick's side made it three wins from their last four games with a 2-1 victory at Norwich City on Saturday. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Kyle Bartley - 9.4 Scored his second goal in as many games to help West Brom claim a 2-0 win over Stoke City as they moved out of the bottom three. Also made a mammoth 10 clearances. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

4. Charlie Cresswell - 8.4 The Leeds United loanee scored in Millwall's 4-2 win at Preston. Also made three tackles and made six clearances. Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales