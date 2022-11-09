Wiles’ strike seven minutes before half-time gave a Millers side missing six players through injury a first win in five and dealt the Blades a major setback just days after their statement victory over league leaders Burnley.

Watford up to fifth with a 2-0 win over Reading as Joao Pedro got both goals at Vicarage Road. The first came from the penalty spot with 15 minutes gone after Pedro was fouled by Ovie Ejaria, and he added a second with a late volley. The Hornets moved above QPR who were stunned 2-1 by the league’s bottom team Huddersfield Town, the Terriers’ first away win of the season.

Lyndon Dykes marked his 100th appearance for Rangers by firing them in front after only 90 seconds, but it all went wrong thereafter as they suffered a third defeat in four. Josh Ruffels headed Huddersfield level in the ninth minute before scoring a spectacular second, finding the net with an overhead kick in the 26th minute.

Swansea City could not take advantage of QPR’s dropped points as Troy Deeney’s 89th-minute equaliser denied them victory in a 2-2 draw at Birmingham City. Scott Hogan had put Blues ahead after nine minutes but Swansea turned it around with goals from Olivier Ntcham and Matt Grimes before half-time. The draw leaves them in eighth place, two points above Birmingham.

Michael Carrick saw his Middlesbrough side move further clear of trouble with a 3-0 win away to Blackpool. Isaiah Jones fired them in front with 15 minutes gone, Marcus Forss added a second from the penalty spot early in the second half and Chuba Akpom sealed the win in the 65th minute. Middlesbrough move up to 16th, one point behind Rotherham and Stoke, with the latter beating Luton 2-0 in what could be Nathan Jones’ last game in charge of the Hatters as he prepares to speak to Southampton about their vacant position.

Stoke City got both goals in the opening 13 minutes, the first from Nick Powell and the second an own goal from Luton Town skipper Tom Lockyer. Liam Rosenior celebrated his first win as Hull City boss as Regan Slater scored two goals in three minutes to help them to a 3-2 win at Cardiff City

Hull scored first through Dimitrios Pelkas, but Birmingham responded after the break to level through Callum Robinson and lead through Gavin Whyte, only for Slater to flip the game again in the 75th and 77th minutes. Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres got the gaols as Coventry City secured a third win in a row with a 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic.

1. Viktor Johansson - 7.9 Made some impressive saves for Rotherham United as Sheffield United failed to score from five shots on target at Bramall Lane.

2. Tommy Smith - 7.6 Produced five tackles and made three interceptions as Middlesbrough kept a clean sheet at Blackpool and made it seven points from the last nine under Michael Carrick.

3. Morgan Fox - 8.2 Made two tackles and seven clearances as Stoke City kept a clean sheet in victory over Luton.

4. Harry Souttar - 7.9 The 24-year-old was impressive on his return to the Stoke side following a long-term cruciate knee ligament injury. Made a mammoth 16 clearances and three tackles alongside Fox in the heart of City's defence.