Championship transfer news: Former Hull City star wanted by Aberdeen, Ex-Tottenham Hotspur keeper praises Nottingham Forest duo amid Premier League interest

Middlesbrough’s high profile January signing is expected to make his much anticipated debut tonight against QPR after being unavailable for their past few fixtures due to international commitments and a positive Covid-19 test.
A former West Brom and Hull City star could be set for a move to the Scottish Premiership after being released by the Baggies who could also preparing to see their England international keeper depart in the summer with one pundit claiming the player is ‘definitely’ on Tottenham Hotspur’s list of transfer targets.
Meanwhile, Preston North End are just one of several EFL sides who names their 25-man squad this week but have left out a summer signing and League 1 side Sheffield Wednesday are another club who have left a big name out with a QPR loanee not making the cut.
Luton Town are in “no rush” to loan out a fit again youngster while Stoke City have sent one of their defensive prospects out to the League of Ireland.
Finally, Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has explained why one of their young players didn’t leave the club on loan in January despite interest from Championship sides including Nottingham Forest and Swansea City.
Here are Wednesday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours: