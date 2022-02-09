Championship transfer news: Former Hull City star wanted by Aberdeen, Ex-Tottenham Hotspur keeper praises Nottingham Forest duo amid Premier League interest

Middlesbrough’s high profile January signing is expected to make his much anticipated debut tonight against QPR after being unavailable for their past few fixtures due to international commitments and a positive Covid-19 test.

A former West Brom and Hull City star could be set for a move to the Scottish Premiership after being released by the Baggies who could also preparing to see their England international keeper depart in the summer with one pundit claiming the player is ‘definitely’ on Tottenham Hotspur’s list of transfer targets.

Meanwhile, Preston North End are just one of several EFL sides who names their 25-man squad this week but have left out a summer signing and League 1 side Sheffield Wednesday are another club who have left a big name out with a QPR loanee not making the cut.

Luton Town are in “no rush” to loan out a fit again youngster while Stoke City have sent one of their defensive prospects out to the League of Ireland.

Finally, Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has explained why one of their young players didn’t leave the club on loan in January despite interest from Championship sides including Nottingham Forest and Swansea City.

Here are Wednesday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Macari leaves Stoke on loan League of Ireland side Dundalk have signed 20-year old Stoke City defender Lewis Macari, the grandson of former Potters gaffer Lou, on loan for six months (Irish Independent)

2. Johnstone 'definitely' on Spurs' transfer target list West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is 'definitely' on Tottenham Hotspur's list of transfer targets (Alex Crook - talkSPORT)

3. Potter explains why Roberts remained at AMEX Brighton boss Graham Potter says Haydon Roberts didn't leave on loan last month, despite interest from Nottingham Forest and Swansea City, because the Seagulls didn't receive an offer that was "right for both parties" (SussexLive)

4. Robinson praises Spence and Johnson as Spurs show interest Former Tottenham Hotspur keeper Paul Robinson has heaped praise on Nottingham Forest pair Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson, after Spurs' sporting director Fabio Paratici watched duo on Sunday, saying the "brilliant" young duo have "big futures" ahead of them (Football Insider)