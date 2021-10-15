Similarly, if a team are to struggle or get relegated, their market value can plummet.

We have now witnessed a chunk of Championship fixtures and the start to each side’s campaign has already affected their market value – according to Transfermarkt’s data.

Click here to take a look at how Barnsley's squad market value has changed compared to every other Championship side.

Meanwhile, here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Southampton eyeing January bid for Championship keeper Southampton are reportedly considering a January bid for West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone. West Ham were heavily linked with a move for the England international over the summer. (The Express and Star) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Ex-Sheffield United and Blackpool goalkeeper joins League Two club Goalkeeper Mark Howard has signed for League Two side Carlisle United on a short-term deal. The 35-year-old spent time with Blackpool, Sheffield United, Bolton Wanderers and others. (Manchester Evening News) Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

3. Non league club keen to resign Blackburn Rovers defender Blackburn Rovers defender Dan Pike is wanted back by his former club AFC Fylde. The 19-year-old joined the club on loan last month, however returned to Ewood Park when he suffered an injury. (Football League World) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4. Preston North End in battle with Liverpool for League One defender Preston North End are reportedly keep on a move for Fleetwood Town's James Hill, however Liverpool and Rangers are now thought to be interested. The 19-year-old is the son of former Lily Whites' defender Matt Hill. (Deepdale Digest) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales