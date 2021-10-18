Barnsley lost 1-0 to Reading on Saturday afternoon thanks to a goal from John Swift in the second half, leaving them in the relegation zone and one point from safety.
Markus Schopp’s side have won only one of their opening twelve fixtures in the Championship – a narrow victory over Coventry City over two months ago.
The Tykes will be hoping they can dramatically improve on their recent performances as they face tough tests against Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, before travelling to Bristol City at the end of the month.
Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...
1. Southampton 'interested' in signing £20m England international
Southampton are reportedly interested in signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in January. West Ham saw a £10m bid rejected by the Baggies over the summer. (@TomBarclay_)
Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. QPR striker tipped for big Premier League move
Livingston manager David Martindale has tipped QPR's Lyndon Dykes to earn himself a move to the Premier League, claiming 'one of the top six managers in the world really, really likes him' and also that 'a lot of big managers' are looking at the Scotland international. The 26-year-old has scored five goals in the Championship this season. (Daily Record)
Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
3. Tottenham join race to sign Stoke City star
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Stoke City defender Harry Souttar, with Aston Villa and Everton also said to be keeping tabs on him. The 22-year-old signed a new long-term deal in February. (Football Insider)
Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Former Burnleywinger joins AFC Bournemouth
Robbie Brady has joined AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer following his departure from Burnley in the summer. The 29-year-old has initially signed a deal until the end of the season but the Cherries have the option to extend his stay with the club. (AFC Bournemouth)
Photo: Justin Setterfield