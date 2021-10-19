Barnsley will face Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough on Wednesday night following their 1-0 defeat to Reading at the weekend.

The Tykes have failed to win in their last ten fixtures and will be hoping they can turn their season around at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro currently sit in 12th place, having won two of their last three Championship matches, while Barnsley are on eight points inside the relegation zone.

The pressure is mounting on boss Markus Schopp and he will be hoping his team can nick the three points tomorrow and climb out of the bottom three.

Here are today’s Championship rumours...

1. Sheffield United boss reveals stance on struggling striker's future Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted he isn't intending on loaning out Rhian Brewster during the January window despite the former Liverpool striker's lack of goals and game time.Brewster has scored one goal in eight appearances this season. (The Star) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales