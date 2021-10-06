Championship transfer rumours: Former Coventry City striker was on Rotherham United radar, Derby County in danger of losing players in January

Last year, Sheffield United were reportedly targeting a Uruguayan star for a £13.5m transfer and that player is now on the radar of a number of top sides including Manchester United and Manchester City.
Blackpool are bracing themselves for a number of January bids from fellow Championship sides for their star striker while Swansea City are prepared to lose one of the key players in January – cashing in before the player’s contract expires in the summer.
Reports also suggest that the Swans could be about to strike a deal with Manchester City that would see young players lined up for loan moves to the Liberty Stadium as part of a partnership between the two clubs.
Meanwhile, Derby County have revealed their stance on player sales in the January transfer window amid speculation they will have to sell a number of important players while Peterborough United look set to ignore the opportunity to bolster their squad before the next window opens.
A former Coventry City striker looks set to be moving north of the border but League 1 side Rotherham United have also looked into adding the player while a Stoke City youngster is attracting Premier League interest.
Southampton are preparing a January bid for one of Fulham’s brightest young talents, who has impressed at Craven Cottage already, and a former England International who represented a number of current Championship clubs has identified the key area of the park where Middlesbrough need to strengthen.
Here are Wednesday’s Championship transfer rumours: