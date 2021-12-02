Championship transfer rumours: Former Derby County midfielder training with Barnsley, Corberan hints at quiet January transfer window for Huddersfield Town

Sheffield United and Cardiff City are in competition to sign a promising 18-year old from the non-leagues as both clubs look set for busy winter windows.

Middlesbrough are considering recalling a loanee from League 1 while a Stoke City defender, currently in the MLS, could make his loan move permanent.

Hearts defender John Souttar has been linked with no less than NINE Championship clubs, as well as Celtic and Rangers, but one of those teams have confirmed they are not pursuing a deal for the Scotland international.

Carlos Corberan has spoken about Huddersfield Town’s stance ahead of the transfer window and Fulham have also spoken out on their own stance over Aleksandar Mitrovic’s as Europe’s top club shows interest.

A former West Brom striker has tipped his old club to re-sign another ex-Baggie forward next month while a former Derby County midfielder is training with Barnsley as he looks to find a new club.

More news coming out of Craven Cottage suggests they may face competition from a Premier League side in their bid to land a midfielder from Ligue 1.

Here are Thursday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Bulls look to make Edwards deal permanent MLS side New York Red Bulls want to make Tom Edwards loan move from Stoke City a permanent deal (Onceametro)

2. Fulham face competition for Fulgini Burnley have joined the race for Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini who has been targeted by Fulham (Foot Mercato)

3. Mitrovic is not for sale Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is not for sale as a several of Europe's top clubs show interest (TEAMtalk)

4. Blades and Bluebirds chasing non-league prospect Sheffield United and Cardiff City are set to compete for the signing of 18-year old stand out Miguel Freckleton, currently with Mangotsfield United (BristolLive)