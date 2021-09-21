Championship transfer rumours: Former Tottenham Hotspur starlet being chased by Championship duo, Swansea midfielder valued at £3 million with ex-boss showing interest

Those taking part could take the chance to experiment with their sides and it may help them identify areas in which they need to strengthen.

For those not in action, it’s a midweek break which could give manager’s and recruitment staff time to potentially hold discussions with targets.

Sheffield United, who face Southampton, have a number of promising young talents to call upon and those players have impressed one of their latest signings since his summer move to Bramall Lane.

Middlesbrough, already out of the competition, have reportedly opened contract talks with a free agent who has been the subject of much transfer speculation since his release from Premier League side Burnley in the summer.

Peterborough United are most likely prepared to start seeing bids in one of their brightest young prospects, with Spurs thought to be in the picture, but the player says he is in the right place for his development at London Road.

Preston North End host Cheltenham tonight but, away from the club, one young player is hoping to rediscover his best form during his time out on loan.

West Brom are locked in contract talks with one of their star players while Bournemouth’s latest signing has praised the influence of manager Scott Parker in making him choose the Cherries.

Two Championship clubs are thought to be battling it out for the signature of a former Tottenham youngster while Millwall’s Jed Wallace has been linked with both Celtic and Rangers, and a former England striker has had his say on which of the two would be the better move.

Here are Tuesday’s Championship transfer rumours:

1. Jemson happy with Forest's signing of Boro loanee Former Nottingham Forest winger Nigel Jemson says his old club's loan signing of Middlesbrough's Djed Spence is a good on for the club (Transfer Tavern) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. Parker influence on Christie's Bournemouth move Ryan Christie has described Bournemouth manager Scott Parker's as "driven" and "energetic" and says those attributed were a key influence in him deciding to join the Cherries from Celtic this summer (Bournemouth Echo) Photo: Fran Santiago Photo Sales

3. Edwards in the right place at Peterborough United Peterborough United's up and coming starlet Ronnie Edwards, who Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been monitoring, says he is in the right place for his development at London Road (Peterborough Telegraph) Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

4. Swans put £3 million price tag on Fulton after interest from former boss Former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is thought to be the front runner for the vacant Nottingham Forest job and wants to sign midfielder Jay Fulton from his old club should he get the job at the City Ground. However, he will have to pony up £3 million to do so (Nottingham Post) Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales