Championship transfer rumours: Huddersfield Town yet to receive bid for Newcastle United and Leeds United linked player, Hull City could move for Roma defender

Blackburn Rovers are closing in on a deal for a Sheffield United striker while Wigan Athletic and Hull City are reportedly competing to sign a Blades midfielder who impressed during his loan spell at the Tigers last season while

Meanwhile, Hull have been linked with a shock move for a USA international defender and Huddersfield Town have confirmed that they have received no bids for their Newcastle United and Leeds United linked star.

Peterborough United are closing in on two new signings but it could be a quiet window for Preston North End after their boss said he was happy to continue working with the current crop of Deepdale talents.

Millwall have had a seven figure bid for a striker rejected by his club as Premier League side Watford are reportedly monitoring the situation and could be plotting a move while Stoke City have joined the chase for a promising young attacker from Linfield.

Finally, in a move that could have major implications for several Championship clubs (including West Brom, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers among others), Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has hinted that the Premier League club are considering recalling players currently out on loan this month.

Here are Wednesday's EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Brighton boss hints at loan recalls Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has hinted that the club could recall their loanees from various Football League clubs (SussexLive) Photo: James Gill - Danehouse Photo Sales

2. Millwall's £1.5m Habib Gueye bid rejected Millwall have had a £1.5million bid for striker Pape Habib Gueye rejected by KV Kortrijk as Watford monitor the situation (Football Insider) Photo: LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ Photo Sales

3. Stoke could swoop for Hume Stoke City have joined the chase for Linfield prodigy Trai Hume as Sunderland look to close out a deal (The 72) Photo: Quality Sport Images Photo Sales

4. Posh close in on two Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson says his club are close to unveiling two new signings (Peterborough Telegraph) Photo: Athena Pictures Photo Sales