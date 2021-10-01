Championship transfer rumours: Hull City striker turned down chance to leave Tigers in summer to stay and fight for place, Fulham not expecting loaned out to player to make early permanent switch

A Sheffield United icon has backed a young striker, currently on loan in League 1, to score “bags of goals” when he returns to Bramall Lane while Norwich City have distanced themselves from rumours linking them with a highly sought after Reading star.
Preston North End are looking to secure three of their players on new contracts before their current deals expire and while an on-loan Arsenal player is hoping to regain fitness during the international break and force his way into the Nottingham Forest first team under new boss Steve Cooper.
Blackburn Rovers were interested in signing a West Ham player before he opted for a loan move to League 1 with Sunderland while a Hull City striker has revealed he asked to stay at the Tigers in the summer despite being made available for transfer, wanting to fight for his place.
Meanwhile, A Bristol City coach is backing one of their brightest prospects for a “huge future" while West Brom’s manager has opened up on his surprising decision to allow one of their midfielders’ to leave on loan to their division rivals.
Also in the news, A Fulham director has revealed that their will be no early move for on of their stars who is out on loan in Italy while former Bournemouth and Sheffield United bosses have had their odds on becoming the next manager of Newcastle United reduced even further after Steve Bruce’s latest admission.
Here are Friday’s Championship transfer rumours: