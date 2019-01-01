Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United in double transfer swoop after missing out on loan target, Sheffield Wednesday linked with Swedish defender and Hull want £12million for winger | 1 January

Here’s all the latest transfer rumours from around the Championship...

Leeds United have identified Moise Kean and Stuart McKinstry as targets after missing out on Mason Holgate who joined West Brom on loan from Everton yesterday.

Transfer rumours

Kean, 18, is reportedly ready to turn down a contract extension at Juventus after thriving on loan at Verona last season. Top of the Championship Leeds are in the market for a striker after the departure of Samuel Saiz and with Patrick Bamford’s injury struggles. (Birmingham Live)

Another youngster who could be heading to Elland Road is Motherwell’s Stuart McKinstry, 16, who would join the academy and earn £400k compensation for the Scottish side. (Daily Record)

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be targeting soon to be out of contract Swedish defender Alexander Milosevic, 26, who currently plays at AIK.

Hull City will not entertain selling highly rated Jarrod Bowen for anything less than £12million. Bowen is a wanted man after scoring six goals in six Tigers matches to lift them away from the danger zone in the Championship. (Hull Daily Mail)

Tammy Abraham could be recalled from his Aston Villa loan spell by Chelsea and sent out to Wolves, Crystal Palace or Burnley who are all interested in securing the 21-year-old’s services. (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of Rajiv van La Parra. (Various)