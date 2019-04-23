Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United pursue powerhouse Austrian striker, Sheffield Wednesday prepare for crunch talks with Westwood, Stoke City stopper Jack Butland eyes summer exit

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Crystal Palace are planning on cashing in on star player Wilfried Zaha this summer, and are set to use the windfall to snap up Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish. (Daily Mail)

Championship Rumours

The Villains also look set to miss out on signing Chelsea's Tammy Abraham on a permanent deal, as Wolverhampton Wanderers ready a big money bid. (Football Insider)

Arsenal's growing interest in Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser could have a negative knock-on effect on Leeds United, as the Cherries will look to sign their key target, Swansea City's Dan James. (Daily Star)

Leeds are believed to be preparing to go toe-to-toe with Crystal Palace in the next transfer window, as both sides look to land Admira Wacker powerhouse striker Sasa Kalajdzic. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday are set to commence talks with their veteran goalkeeper Keiren Westwood this week, as they look to tie the 34-year-old to a new contract. (Sheffield Star)

Bournemouth are also said to be interested in Stoke City and England goalkeeper Jack Butland, who is eager to play Premier League football again next season. (HITC)

Turkish giants Galatasaray are looking to snatch West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon from under Newcastle United's noses, and will look to outbid the Magpies to land their loan star. (HITC)