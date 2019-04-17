Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United starlet signs scholarship deal, Derby County dealt blow in Graeme Shinnie pursuit, Middlesbrough's hopes of signing Mo Besic dependent on promotion

Have your say

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Derby County's attempts to sign Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie on a pre-contract have been brought to a standstill, while the EFL investigate their financial dealings (Scotsman)

Championship Rumours

Reading captain Liam Moore has publicly urged the club to invest heavily in new talent this summer, following a dismal campaign in the second tier this season. (Get Reading)

Celta Vigo midfielder Nemanja Radoja is said to have turned down the chance to join Aston Villa, and will instead seek a move to Real Betis (Galicia Press)

Sheffield Wednesday are the latest side to take an interest in Wigan Athletic forward Nick Powell, but face competition for a host of their fellow Championship sides (TEAMtalk)

Leeds United starlet Maximus Rigby has signed a scholarship deal with the club, after the 16-year-old impressed in displays for the Under-18 side (HITC)

Middlesbrough's chances of signing loanee Muhamed Besic on a permanent deal from Everton are said to rest on whether Tony Pulis' side can seal promotion (Northern Echo)

West Bromwich Albion's hopes of retaining the services of loanee Dwight Gayle have taken a further hit, as Fulham look to sign the Championship goal-machine. (HITC)