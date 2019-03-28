Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United to battle Manchester City and Newcastle United for key signings, Aston Villa man desperate for Prem move

Have your say

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Former Wales striker John Hartson says Leeds United could end up paying treble the £10million they bid for Swansea’s Daniel James if they return for him in the summer. (BT Sport)

Blackburn Rovers youngster Stefan Mols has signed a new two year deal at the club. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Ex-England striker Dean Ashton says Jack Grealish will be ‘desperate’ for a move to the Premier League this summer after being told he will not be selected in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad until he is playing in the top filght. (Express)

Trabzonspor board member Haluk Sahin has claimed Leeds United loanee Caleb Ekuban wants to stay at the club beyond this summer. (Sport Witness)

Bristol City want to sign Czech defender Tomas Kalas on a permanent deal from Chelsea. (Bristol Post)

Manchester City have expressed an interest in Daniel James, who nearly joined Leeds United in January. (Wales Online)

Blackburn Rovers want to sign Charlton Athletic star Patrick Bauer. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Newcastle United are one of several sides, including Leeds United, with an interest in midfielder Nahitan Nandez who plays for Boca Juniors. (Calcio Mercato)

Premier League outfit West Ham United have registered an interest in Nottingham Forest defender Yohan Benaloune. (Foot Mercato)