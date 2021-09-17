Huddersfield Town are currently sixth in the Championship after an impressive 3-0 win against Blackpool on Tuesday. The Terriers have enjoyed four wins in their last five matches in the league.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest sacked manager Chris Hughton on Thursday after a poor start to the campaign saw them glued to the foot of the table.

The Reds had failed to win in 13 games – a run stretching back to last season – and their 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough midweek was the last straw for the club.

Forest will be without a permanent manager when they travel to Huddersfield – with Steven Reid acting as interim coach – while the owners look for Hughton’s replacement.

The Championship club are reportedly in talks with former Swansea City manager, while the likes of Alex Neil and Chris Wilder are also linked.

Here are today’s rumours...

