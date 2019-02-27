Here’s all the latest rumours from around the Championship...

Former Aston Villa target Harold Moukoudi is at the centre of a contract dispute with Le Havre and has been dropped to the bench after he refused to sign a new deal with the French club. Steve Bruce had reportedly lined up a £7million move for the defender that fell through last summer. (Birmingham Live)

Manchester United midfielder DJ Buffonge has been spotted on trial with Bolton Wanderers. The 20-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has recently been on trial at Derby County. (Derbyshire Live)

Reading forward Sone Aluko has joined Chinese side Beijing Renhe on loan for the rest of the season. (Various)

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has confessed that bringing in a new player on a free transfer at this time of the season would be a big ask for the club. An unnamed German striker was said to be training with the Millers, but visa problems relating to his last club in Saudi Arabia mean that his trial and any potential deal now looks dead.

Former Hull City player Ola Aina could be set for a £9million move to Torino. The Chelsea loanee spent last season at the KCOM Stadium and has been sent out to Italy this campaign. (Hull Live)