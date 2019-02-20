Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United monitoring Leeds United star, £12m striker banished, Derby County eyeing up defensive targets

Here’s all the latest rumours and news from the Championship...

Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring Leeds United man Kemar Roofe, who is said to have been on the Magpies’ radar for some time. The Chronicle report that Roofe has been scouted by the Premier League club since his time at Oxford. (The Chronicle)

Championship rumours

Stoke City’s £12million rated striker Saido Berahino will be banished from the first team for the rest of the season after reports that a “livid” Nathan Jones is at the end of his tether with the star. Berahino was a no-show at training last week and is due in court on drink driving charges next month. (Daily Mail)

Everton are one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Blackburn Rovers star John Buckley. (Teamtalk)

Derby County are one of a number of clubs eyeing a move for Sligo Rovers defender John Mahon. (Derbyshire Live)

Che Adams has been linked with another Premier League club – this time Everton, who join the long list of admirers of the Birmingham City man. (Teamtalk)

Frank Lampard is already looking around for his next defensive recruits at Derby, and he has reportedly identified Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton as a successor to 34-year-old Scott Carson. (Sun)

West Brom are set to hand 18-year-old goalkeeper Rekeem Harper a new contract. (Express and Star)

Nottingham Forest fans are piling pressure on manager Martin O’Neill to sign Newcastle United loanee Jack Colback on a free transfer in the summer. (Seatpitch)

Aston Villa’s hopes of signing loan star Tyrone Mings permanently depend on their promotion bid. (Birmingham Mail)

Reading are closing in on the signing of Everton youngster Pedro Neves, with HITC reporting it is a done deal. It is yet to be confirmed by either club. (HITC)